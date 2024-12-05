Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFL. TD Cowen began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

AFL stock opened at $106.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.97. Aflac has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.9% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 776,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after buying an additional 333,083 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 14.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 64,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Aflac by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 158,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

