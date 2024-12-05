agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,214,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,712,991 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of agilon health worth $110,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 2,251.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 1,941,993 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in agilon health by 3,338.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in agilon health by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 174,883 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 65.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 316,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in agilon health by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 84,573 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $918.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.51. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on agilon health from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Insider Activity

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,102.40. This represents a 42.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

