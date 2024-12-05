Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives $20.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

