Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Up 6.1% in November

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.40.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

