Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Outperform Rating

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s current price.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at C$27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$15.27 and a 52-week high of C$29.66.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$492.35 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Lichowit sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.66, for a total value of C$45,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,718.84. This trade represents a 80.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.73, for a total transaction of C$567,150.78. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

