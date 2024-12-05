Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Short Interest Up 5.3% in November

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,960,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 246,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,634. This represents a 6.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,014,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 711,185 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after buying an additional 308,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after buying an additional 127,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.77 and a beta of 1.67. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.52 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

