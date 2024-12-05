Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Cut to Moderate Buy at Singular Research

Singular Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $613.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,488. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

