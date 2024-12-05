Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.81. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 278.45, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.44. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $1,373,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,216.05. This represents a 8.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $618,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,924 shares of company stock valued at $35,986,262. 21.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 572.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,640 shares of the software’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

