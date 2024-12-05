Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,612 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 7.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $218.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.02 and a 200-day moving average of $187.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $220.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.