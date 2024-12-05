Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Up 5.9% in November

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $230,275.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,806,675.58. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $91,517.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,832.68. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,356 shares of company stock valued at $859,210. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 592.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,530,000. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 79,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,091,000 after buying an additional 94,257 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $81.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

