American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,780,000 after buying an additional 937,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,935,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 334,358 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,224,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,160,000 after purchasing an additional 62,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,951,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,691,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

