American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Short Interest Down 5.8% in November

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Lithium Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ AMLI opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. American Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that American Lithium will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

