Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 1.0 %

AP opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 12.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 38.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

