Analysts Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT at $7.92

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 64.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $164.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 340.96% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

