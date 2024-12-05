Analysts Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Price Target at $39.60

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of E. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ENI by 19.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. ENI has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

