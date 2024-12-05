Analysts Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Price Target at $39.60

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.60.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ENI
Institutional Trading of ENI
ENI Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:E opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. ENI has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ENI
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.