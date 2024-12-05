Analysts Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Price Target at $48.60

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $56.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,894,341 shares in the company, valued at $524,780,405.97. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,421.16. This represents a 8.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $658,460. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,623,000 after purchasing an additional 106,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 259.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 85,620 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,596,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in FB Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,225,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $1,935,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

