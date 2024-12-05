Analyzing First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) and Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY)

First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Free Report) and Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Gold Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A Gold Royalty -252.16% 0.46% 0.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Gold Royalty”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gold Royalty $3.05 million 70.12 -$26.76 million ($0.13) -9.73

Analyst Ratings

First Colombia Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Royalty.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Colombia Gold and Gold Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gold Royalty 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gold Royalty has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 156.92%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than First Colombia Gold.

Volatility and Risk

First Colombia Gold has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gold Royalty beats First Colombia Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Colombia Gold

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

