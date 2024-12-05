ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Update

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,179,966,000 after purchasing an additional 106,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,672,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $361.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $275.81 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.49.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

