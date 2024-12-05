Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

APO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.05.

NYSE:APO opened at $174.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.33%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 826.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

