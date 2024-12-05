AppLovin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 25,179 call options on the company. This is an increase of 12% compared to the average daily volume of 22,439 call options.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $189,574,199.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,919,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,618,694.88. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.69, for a total transaction of $10,360,545.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,482,105. This represents a 16.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,895 shares of company stock valued at $253,462,174. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP stock opened at $373.70 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $384.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.10. The company has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 112.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.28.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $252.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $185.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

