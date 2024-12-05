Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 53,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,502.95. This trade represents a 68.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 33,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $3,516,078.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,188 in the last three months. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ACLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Arcellx from $83.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arcellx from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arcellx from $87.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arcellx from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Arcellx Stock Down 3.2 %

ACLX opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -120.91 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Stories

