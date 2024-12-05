Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $23.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 95,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

