Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $253.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,014,000 after acquiring an additional 153,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 109,783 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 116.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,635,000 after buying an additional 105,254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $19,928,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN opened at $250.82 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $171.25 and a 1-year high of $254.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.78.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

