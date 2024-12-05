Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 11,480.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 464,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after acquiring an additional 460,937 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 32.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,179,000 after acquiring an additional 255,471 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,730,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Assurant by 20.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 566,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,118,000 after acquiring an additional 96,021 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 6.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,163,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,392,000 after acquiring an additional 65,874 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $627,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,240.44. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $224.44 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $230.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

