Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,600 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 472,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLX opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Atlas Lithium has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -1.69.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Lithium will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlas Lithium stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,342 shares during the quarter. Atlas Lithium comprises 1.9% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned approximately 2.46% of Atlas Lithium worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

