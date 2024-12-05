Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 725,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,872,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,078 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.3 %

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,327.59. This trade represents a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

