Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 61.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.25.

FMX stock opened at $90.69 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.11.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

