Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,053 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 105.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 45.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 39.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.03. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

