Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 35,496 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,837 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after acquiring an additional 370,199 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,828,514.55. This trade represents a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,394,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,075. This represents a 16.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,736 shares of company stock worth $11,508,610. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

