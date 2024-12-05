Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Banner from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $74.42 on Friday. Banner has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.16.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.95 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $113,445.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,876.84. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banner

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banner by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Banner by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,785,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,334,000 after purchasing an additional 193,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,219,000 after buying an additional 43,398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,132,000 after buying an additional 588,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

