Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BASFY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Basf to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Basf in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $11.42 on Friday. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 0.78%. Analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

