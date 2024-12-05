Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 158 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of LON BEG opened at GBX 94 ($1.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.27. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.08 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider Graham McInnes sold 137,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.17), for a total value of £126,224 ($160,386.28). 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

