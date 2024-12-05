Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,829,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,763 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,881,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 65,319 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
