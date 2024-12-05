Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,862,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,081,000 after acquiring an additional 216,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,589,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,559,000 after purchasing an additional 88,257 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after acquiring an additional 290,510 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,267,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bio-Techne by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,082,000 after acquiring an additional 76,641 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

TECH stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.22 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

