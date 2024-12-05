Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Update

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,089,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 17,132,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 156.9 days.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $973.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 750.19%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.