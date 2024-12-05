Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BTIG Research set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Birkenstock Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIRK stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. Birkenstock has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Birkenstock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,102,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,923,000 after purchasing an additional 78,093 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Birkenstock by 30.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,230,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Birkenstock by 61.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the second quarter valued at about $61,972,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Birkenstock by 42.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,071,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,286,000 after acquiring an additional 316,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

