Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BTIG Research set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Birkenstock
Birkenstock Trading Down 0.2 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Birkenstock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,102,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,923,000 after purchasing an additional 78,093 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Birkenstock by 30.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,230,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Birkenstock by 61.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the second quarter valued at about $61,972,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Birkenstock by 42.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,071,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,286,000 after acquiring an additional 316,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.
About Birkenstock
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Birkenstock
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.