BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 38,152 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 263.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,152 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,285,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 117,874 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $73.35 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

In related news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. The trade was a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. This represents a 25.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

