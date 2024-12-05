BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Webster Financial worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 170,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,640,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,096,000 after purchasing an additional 301,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 207,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $474,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,760.92. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $209,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,333.39. This represents a 21.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,250 shares of company stock worth $2,105,322. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WBS

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.