BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,014 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.15% of Banc of California worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Banc of California from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $431.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.46 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.37%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

