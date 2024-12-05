BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,016 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,725,000. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 7,954.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 289,144 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

SNY opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

