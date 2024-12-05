BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 77,407 Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 3,015.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,407 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Harrow were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Harrow alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 217,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow during the third quarter valued at about $14,683,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 23.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 314,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 195.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 166,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Stock Performance

Harrow stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.69. Harrow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $59.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HROW

About Harrow

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.