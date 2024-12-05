BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 4,167 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. M&G PLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,679,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,996 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 727,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,287,000 after acquiring an additional 706,919 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 935,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 424,810 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.2 %

FNV opened at $122.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $137.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.57%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

