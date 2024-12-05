BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 11,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total value of $3,260,764.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,021,638.56. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,839,707. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBC. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $315.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.67.

RBC opened at $339.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.82 and its 200 day moving average is $291.84. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $240.36 and a 12-month high of $343.92.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.89 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

