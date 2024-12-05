Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.38.

Get Boralex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boralex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cormark lifted their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLX

Boralex Trading Down 0.9 %

Boralex Company Profile

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$29.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$26.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.95.

(Get Free Report

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.