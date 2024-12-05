BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in BorgWarner by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in BorgWarner by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

BWA stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,997,111.77. This represents a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $698,569.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,656.02. The trade was a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

