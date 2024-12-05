Brokerages Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target at $126.33

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.33.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair upgraded Elastic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
Elastic Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Elastic
In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 11,145 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $1,240,884.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,504.74. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,551 shares of company stock valued at $20,506,656. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Elastic
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at $435,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 16.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
