Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKD. Bank of America cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $784.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.61 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 59.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.