Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,396,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 669,599 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.54% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $123,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEP. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,862,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BEP opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.18 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -173.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

