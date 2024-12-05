Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $512.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,129.67. This trade represents a 11.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 48,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,700,556.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,662,934.01. This trade represents a 10.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 705.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

