Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) and Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Critical Survey

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) and Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pathward Financial and Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathward Financial 21.65% 21.86% 2.21% Burke & Herbert Financial Services 6.55% 12.83% 1.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Pathward Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Pathward Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathward Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pathward Financial and Burke & Herbert Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pathward Financial currently has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.34%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a consensus target price of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.48%. Given Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Burke & Herbert Financial Services is more favorable than Pathward Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pathward Financial and Burke & Herbert Financial Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathward Financial $604.96 million 3.38 $168.36 million $6.63 12.80 Burke & Herbert Financial Services $164.85 million 6.43 $22.69 million N/A N/A

Pathward Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Burke & Herbert Financial Services.

Dividends

Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Pathward Financial pays out 3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Burke & Herbert Financial Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts. The company also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; tax services, which includes short-term refund advance loans and short-term electronic return originator advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, it issues prepaid cards; and offers payment solutions, such as acceptance, processing, and settlement of credit card and debit card payments. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans, such as commercial real estate, single family residential, owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential mortgage, acquisition, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and consumer non-real estate and other loans. In addition, it offers treasury and cash management services; and online and mobile banking, and wealth and trust services. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

